4 Browns Who Will Be Traded by the End of October
It isn't a secret that the Cleveland Browns have left a ton to be desired to begin the 2024 NFL season. After defying the odds to reach the 2023 playoffs, the Browns have fallen to a 1-3 record following a disappointing 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 that saw the former score only six points in the final three quarters.
If things continue at their current pace, it won't be shocking if the Browns are sellers ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. Between expiring contracts and underperforming players, Cleveland has plenty of assets to offer potential Super Bowl contenders in exchange for draft picks to help improve the future.
With that in mind, here are four Browns who could be traded by the end of October.
1. Amari Cooper, WR
The Browns shook up their wide receiver room when they acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that involved three draft picks back in 2022. The deal certainly paid off as Cooper went on to amass 150 receptions for 2,410 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Cleveland, which included his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
While it's been fun watching Cooper in a Browns jersey, his time with the franchise could be ending within the next month. Cleveland is currently stuck in a rut while the 30-year-old wideout is set to hit free agency this offseason, making him a player who's been involved in his fair share of trade deadline rumors.
If Cooper is made available, General Manager Andrew Berry's phone will be ringing off the hook in no time. Even though the Browns' attack hasn't been great to begin the 2024 campaign, the Miami, Florida native has still managed to record 148 receiving yards and a pair of TDs on 16 catches in four games.
While there are some decent wideouts rumored to be available, few (if any) are on Cooper's level. If he doesn't intend to re-sign with the Browns in March, the franchise is better off trading him sooner rather than later.