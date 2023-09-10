Browns Fearing the Worst With Jack Conklin Injury
It's not looking good.
By Tyler Maher
Sunday was a great day to be a Browns fan. Not only did we crush the Bengals in a 24-3 laugher, but we also made Ja'Marr Chase eat his words and sent a message to the rest of the league.
It wasn't all sunshine and lollipops, though. It's hard to leave an NFL game unscathed, and we may have lost one of our most important players for the year with an injury.
Jack Conklin Injury Update
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is believed to have sustained a serious knee injury after being carted off the field during the game.
Conklin looked pretty down as he was being removed from the game, which is never a good sign. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, but if it's really bad (i.e. a torn ACL or MCL) then he might be done for the year.
If that's the case, it'll be a major blow for Cleveland. Losing a starting offensive lineman is never fun, especially when it happens at the start of the season. Just ask Kevin Stefanski:
Conklin's loss would be particularly devastating for an offense that's so reliant on the run. Dawand Jones is next up the depth chart, but he's only a rookie and has never started an NFL game before.
If Conklin does miss time, expect Nick Chubb's production to take a slight hit and possibly Deshaun Watson's production as well.
Hopefully Conklin's injury isn't as bad as feared, but all we can do now is hope for the best and brace for the worst.
Still feeling optimistic about the Browns? You can get a guaranteed $250 bonus at Caesars Sportsbook when you bet on them, which pays out whether your first bet wins or not. The offer expires soon though, so use our exclusive link below to claim your bonus now before it's too late!