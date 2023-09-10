Browns Defense Made Ja'Marr Chase Eat His Words
Ja'Marr Chase paid the price for trash talking the Browns this week.
By Tyler Maher
There's an unspoken rule in football (or any sport) that if you talk trash about an opponent, you better back it up.
Well, Ja'Marr Chase talked plenty of trash about the Browns leading up to their season-opening clash this week, but he failed to back it up. In fact, it backfired in spectacular fashion as Cleveland destroyed Cincinnati, 24-3.
After the game, Chase was forced to eat crow in humiliating fashion, but he only made things worse by doubling down on his original comments.
While Chase admitted to being pissed off about losing to Cleveland, he also took a shot at the Browns for taking offense to his "elves" comments, saying Cleveland players are "soft" if they were bothered by his comments.
You have to love it. After giving us plenty of bulletin board material this week, Chase gave us even more to use for the next time we play them in Week 18 in Cincinnati. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
In the meantime, Chase is in no position to chirp us. Not only did his team get absolutely smoked, but he was barely a factor. Cincy's top receiver finished with 5 catches for just 39 yards in an utterly forgettable performance.
Chase's numbers will be forgotten, but his words won't. You can bet that "soft" comment is going to get a ton of play in Cleveland's locker room. If he thinks Myles Garrett and co. are going to forget it by the time January rolls around, he's sorely mistaken.
