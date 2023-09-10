Browns Defense Made Ja'Marr Chase Eat His Words

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on Ja’Marr Chase’s “elf” comments:



“They gave us some bulletin board material and we ran with it.”



Ja’Marr Chase also said:



"I called their asses elves and I'm pissed because we lost to some elves. If they have a problem with me saying "Elves," then… pic.twitter.com/iyYfHH8Wlv