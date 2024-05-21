Browns Show First Glimpses of Deshaun Watson Throwing After Injury
The Cleveland Browns officially began their OTA workouts on Tuesday after a busy offseason. Cleveland made shoring up its quarterback depth a priority this spring, signing both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to join Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson in the QB room.
Despite the additions, Watson is entrenched as starter, even though his shaky availability has caused him to miss a number of starts over his two years with the team.
Watson is on the mend following surgery in 2023 to repair his fractured shoulder, but fans got a glimpse of the Browns' QB1 back in action on Tuesday.
Cleveland's social media posted not one, but two videos of Watson throwing, which is something the Dawg Pound hasn't seen since he was sidelined November.
Obviously there's nothing major game-wise to take away from a few practice reps. But the fact Watson is present and participating in some capacity certainly bodes well for his chances of suiting up in Week 1.
Cleveland has preached sticking to the process with Watson, so don't expect him to ramp his activity up out of the blue. It'll be a slow burn, as evidenced by the fact he's not throwing for the media on Wednesday following his appearance on Day 1 of OTAs.
It's clear the entire team is bought into the plan to get Watson back to starting games, so that should avoid any of miscommunications that took place when the QB was injured during the 2023 campaign. This also doesn't put any immense pressure on him to play if he's not 100%, since the organization is happy for him to take his time.
The Browns are approaching Watson's return the right away, and hopefully that leads to the starter taking the field problem-free to begin the 2024 season.