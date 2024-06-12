Browns Free Agent Follows Departed Coach to AFC Foe
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were arguably the most unlucky team in the NFL last season in terms of injuries. They lost multiple key starters to season-ending injuries, including offensive tackles Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones, and Jack Conklin. Unlikely backups had to step up and fill the holes on the roster. One of those players was Geron Christian, who the Browns turned to, in the final stretch of the season.
Christian ended up starting nine games for Cleveland. This increased the veteran's stock around the league and he just signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, becoming the second Browns offensive lineman to head to Tennessee this spring.
The Titans, who hired Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan after they made his son Brian their head coach, had already acquired offensive tackle Leroy Watson from Cleveland earlier in the offseason.
Browns T Geron Christian Joins Bill Callahan in Tennessee
Now, Christian will reunite with Callahan as he tries to make the 53-man roster in Tennessee. He will find himself in a tough competition for a roster spot as the Titans devoted significant resources to offensive tackle this offseason, most notably drafting JC Latham with the seventh-overall pick.
Christian was a third-round pick out of Louisville in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending the first three seasons of his career with Washington, he spent some time with the Chiefs, Dolphins, and the Texans before signing with the Browns mid-season in 2023.
Now that the Browns have Conklin, Wills, and Jones back and healthy, they don't have much need for Christian since they have decent depth in both tackle positions.