Browns' Friday Injury Report Brings Great News for Jaguars Game
The Browns need all hands on deck down the stretch if they're to make the playoffs, which is why the team's latest injury report should excite fans ahead of Sunday's Week 14 showdown.
The Cleveland Browns can take one step closer to clinching a playoff spot when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Jaguars are 7-2 in their last nine games and haven't lost on the road yet in 2023, meaning the Browns need all hands on deck if they want to emerge with their eighth win of the season.
The good news is that it looks like Cleveland will have plenty of help this Sunday if Friday's injury report is anything to judge.
Browns News: Week 14 Injury Report
Browns insider Daryl Ruiter reports several positive injury updates during Friday's practice session. Wideout Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs) and tight end David Njoku (knee) have finally returned to practice. Additionally, defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward — who are both dealing with shoulder issues — continued being participants as well.
Cooper suffered a concussion during last week's loss to the LA Rams. He missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices, so his participation on Friday is a positive step. Having said that, the veteran wideout must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol if he's to play in Week 14.
Njoku, meanwhile, has been dealing with a knee injury since late October. He missed practice earlier this week as a precautionary measure, so his return likely means he's in good shape to face the Jaguars.
It's also great to learn that Garrett and Ward aren't dealing with any setbacks with their shoulder injuries. Garrett initially suffered his injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 and even missed a few practices, but there's little reason to believe that he won't be available this weekend.
Ward, on the flip side, last suited up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Considering how head coach Kevin Stefanski was previously unsure of when the veteran cornerback would play again, Browns fans should be thrilled by Ward's update — even if he isn't guaranteed to play on Sunday.
Cleveland's injury updates — especially those regarding Garrett and Ward — are even better news when you consider how the Jaguars are dealing with their own health woes. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, leaving his Week 14 availability up in the air.
Needless to say, the thought of our elite defense taking on backup QB C.J. Beathard is enough to make Browns fans salivate.
In the meantime, Cleveland's latest injury news bodes well for their chances of beating Jacksonville. As it stands, the Browns are favored to defeat the Jaguars by a field goal on home soil.
