Browns Get Big Injury News Before Week 8 Kickoff
Update (2:38 p.m. ET): Jedrick Will and Jerome Ford are both active for Week 8. Our original story follows below:
The Cleveland Browns have a number of big injuries that will impact them in some way on Sunday. While we know quarterback Deshaun Watson is already out, Cleveland has a number of questionables, including running back Jerome Ford and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
Ahead of kickoff, the team has received some encouraging news on one of its hampered contributors.
Multiple beat reporters, including Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, noted that offensive line coach Bill Callahan gave a "thumbs up sign" on Wills following his pregame workout. His status for Week 8 was truly up in the air due to ankle and foot injuries, but this seems to signal he'll be good to go.
Wills' play on the offensive line has certainly drawn some ire after struggles to begin the year. He racked up four penalties and allowed two sacks over the first couple weeks of 2023, though he's settled in better lately.
While his 52.1 overall grade from ProFootballFocus definitely leaves a lot to be desired, he's at least been a dependable presence, as his 452 snaps played so far are tied for the 15th most at this position.
Considering Wills is also the subject of recent trade rumors, him being healthy also could help the Browns' plans ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Meanwhile, Ford did not work out before Sunday's game. That puts the RB's availability in serious jeopardy, as it was reported he needed to prove to the team he's in game shape in order to play.
The final injury report will give fans clarity on Ford's status, but it's looking like he may not suit up.
