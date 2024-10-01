Browns Get Big Update on Injured Starter After Week 4
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite facing a relatively easy schedule in the first quarter of the season, the Cleveland Browns are 1-3. The offensive line is in shambles, Deshaun Watson doesn't look like he is worth the price tag, and the offense as a whole hasn't clicked at all. Add the injuries to key starters and that's how you have one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
One of the big reasons for the underwhelming Browns offense to start the season has been the absence of David Njoku. Coming off a career season in which he put up a team-high 81 catches and six touchdowns, the Pro Bowler was supposed to be one of the biggest offensive weapons for Watson. Instead, the star tight end hasn't suited up since the season opener, missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury.
Even though he returned to practice last Thursday, Njoku ended up missing his third straight game on Sunday. According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, however, things are looking up for Njoku this week.
Browns News: TE David Njoku Expected Trending Up to Play in Week 5
Head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said that the 28-year-old pass-catcher will return to practice this week. This will give Njoku multiple practices before Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders are one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, sitting at the top of the NFC East with a 3-1 record. However, the Browns have to go on the road and come away with the win regardless because the next few games after that will be uphill battles against the Eagles, Bengals, and the Ravens.
Njoku's return will be a huge boost for the Browns' offense. Watson needs as many weapons as he can get to turn this season around, otherwise, things can get ugly pretty fast in Cleveland.