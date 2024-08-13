Browns Get Concerning Injury Updates on Two Key Players
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were already dealing with multiple starters returning from serious injuries this offseason. As one of the most injured teams in the league last offseason, the Browns suffered from a lack of continuity due to key players missing extended time throughout the year. Unfortunately, things don't seem to be changing as we inch closer to the start of the new season.
As Deshaun Watson nears his much-anticipated return, a training camp practice doesn't go by without the Browns receiving a concerning injury update. Nick Chubb, Jedrick Wills Jr, and Jack Conklin are already recovering from their injuries from last year. Greg Newsome II had surgery on an injured hamstring and Dalvin Tomlinson is sidelined with a knee injury. Za'Darius Smith gave the fans an injury scare last week and now two more Browns are about to miss at least a week of training camp.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski just referred to veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks as "week-to-week" with an undisclosed injury. Considering that he already missed a week of practice, that is a worrisome prognosis. Stefanski reportedly added that talented wide receiver David Bell would also miss at least a week or two after suffering an injury against the Packers. The Browns had high hopes for the promising playmaker after he had an excellent training camp.
Hicks' injury is particularly concerning as the Browns already had depth concerns at linebacker. Devin Bush and Mohamoud Diabate are likely to see extended snaps in his absence but being "week-to-week" while the regular season is only a few weeks away is not a good sign.
The Browns need to get healthy quickly. Another injury-filled regular season like last year would be difficult to overcome in the improved AFC North. Cleveland is currently +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the division behind the Ravens and the Bengals.
