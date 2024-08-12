Browns Make Official Call on Deshaun Watson's Status for Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are looking for a clean bill of health for the 2024 season after getting slammed by injuries last year.
The 2023 Browns team showed how resilient and determined this squad is. Now in 2024, head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking for his guys to stay on the field, especially his starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The second preseason game will take place on Aug. 17 against the Minnesota Vikings and Watson won't be suiting up. But that doesn't mean he won't see any action this summer.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Will Play in Third Preseason Game
When speaking to reporters on Monday, Stefanski said that Watson will be playing in the last preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 24.
"That’s the plan,” Stefanski stated.
The Browns have joint practices against the Vikings this week. Watson will be taking part in that but won't be in the contest on Saturday. He also sat out last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
But regardless, Watson getting preseason reps will be beneficial. He hasn't seen game action since he suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured shoulder on Nov. 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Getting a series or two under his belt before the live bullets start in September is a smart choice. The joint practices are a great option to get some valuable reps in but nothing compares to an actual game.
Over the past two years, Watson has only played in 12 games due to injuries and suspension. Getting him ready for the 2024 season will pay dividends for this team.
They are starting the season with a tough matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys, so having Watson ready will be crucial. The Browns are a narrow 1.5-point favorite over Dallas, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Browns news and rumors: