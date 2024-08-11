Encouraging Deshaun Watson Injury News Emerges From Browns Camp
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns opened up the 2024 NFL preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon.
The Browns didn’t have starter Deshaun Watson under center for the opener as he’s still rehabbing from shoulder surgery last season. Cleveland gave reps to Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who all played well.
However, Cleveland fans want to see Watson on the field before Week 1 of the regular season kicks off Sept. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday, fans received tremendous news from head coach Kevin Stefanski regarding Watson’s playing status.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Cleared For Full Contact at Training Camp
According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Stefanski told reporters that Watson has been cleared for full contact and he’ll get the “vast majority” of reps in the team’s joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
Oyefusi also points out that the Browns head coach hadn’t previously disclosed this information about Watson, so he’s on the right track in his rehab.
The last thing we heard about the veteran quarterback was his recent struggles at practice, which led to him leaving early. But he returned the next day when the team practiced in shells.
With that being said, even though Watson has been cleared for full contact, he won’t be playing in the Browns’ next preseason game against the Vikings. However, maybe there’s a chance that Watson will play in the team’s final preseason contest on Aug. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.
But fans should not hold their breaths for that, as the organization likely wants to be sure he’s fully healthy for the 2024 season. For the Browns to win the division (+600 on DraftKings Sportsbook) and make a deep playoff run, their success will hinge on Watson’s shoulders and arm.
