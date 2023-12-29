Browns Get Encouraging News With Latest Elijah Moore Injury Update
The third-year wide receiver exited Thursday's victory over the New York Jets with a concussion and had to spend the new under observation at the hospital.
The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff berth with Thursday's 37-20 victory over the New York Jets. Unfortunately, the victory wasn't without its casualties as wide receiver Elijah Moore exited the game just before halftime following a hit. He was later ruled out of the game and taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.
Concussions are no joke, especially in a contract sport, so it isn't shocking that Browns fans are concerned about Moore's health. Fortunately, the latest update regarding his situation should put a lot of the fanbase at ease.
Jets News: Elijah Moore Injury Update
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Friday that Moore has been released from the hospital and is now resting at home, per insider Mary Kay Cabot. Given how scary the situation was on Thursday with Moore seemingly convulsing on the field, this is terrific news.
The 23-year-old wideout is now in the NFL's concussion protocol and must clear the league's five-step process before returning to the field. For those unaware of what the stages look like, here's a quick step-by-step process:
- Symptom-limited Activity (10 minutes on stationary bike or treadmill)
- Aerobic exercise (20+ minutes on stationary bike or treadmill)
- Football-specific exercise (non-contact drills with some strength training)
- Club-based non-contact training (all non-contact activities in a full practice)
- Full football clearance (full participation at practice)
With Amari Cooper sidelined on Thursday, Moore's injury happened during one of his better performances of the season. The ex-Mississippi product caught 5-of-6 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown, putting him on pace for his first 100-yard, multi-TD showing of the year.
Having said that, the Browns can take their time with Moore's return. Cleveland's Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals isn't for another 10 days and it isn't exactly a "must-win" situation now that a playoff appearance is locked up. With the Browns potentially resting most of their starters anyway for that tilt, he has even more time to rest before the postseason begins on Jan. 13.
Time will tell if Moore can get healthy enough to help the Browns with their playoff run. As of Week 17, Cleveland has the 10th-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII in February.