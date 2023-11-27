Browns Get Huge Myles Garrett Injury Update on Monday
The Cleveland Browns have received some significant injury news on star Myles Garrett to begin Week 13 prep.
The Cleveland Browns' bad day against the Denver Broncos was made even worse by the team's injury woes continuing. Star pass-rusher Myles Garrett was among the players hurting following this contest, and his initial prognosis looked far from promising.
After the dust has settled, however, it appears the damage isn't as significant as feared.
Insiders Ian Rapoport and Diana Russini each reported on Garrett's status ahead of Week 13. Both characterized him as just day-to-day while he deals with some soreness. Russini even added it's expected he'll be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams.
This is some much-needed good news for Cleveland on the health front. The team already saw newly implemented starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson go down with a concussion on Sunday, while wide receiver Amari Cooper was forced to leave with a rib ailment.
It seems as though Garrett and Cooper have avoided anything serious, which should keep two of the Browns' most important players from missing any big chunk of time. Meanwhile, DTR will need to clear concussion protocols before he's able to participate in full-contact practice.
Cleveland has embraced a bend-but-don't-break mentality all season long through its injury troubles, so no one expects this team to lie down no matter who's sidelined. However, having Garrett leading the charge on this elite defense should ensure the Browns have a shot at winning on Sunday.
