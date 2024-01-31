Browns Get Surprise Kareem Hunt Injury Update Ahead of Free Agency
The veteran running back underwent sports hernia surgery this week.
By Jovan Alford
Veteran running back Kareem Hunt gave the Cleveland Browns’ backfield a much-needed boost this season after star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week.
The 28-year-old running back only had 411 yards on 135 carries but scored a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. However, Browns fans didn’t know Hunt was playing through a serious injury that surprisingly didn’t keep him out this season.
Browns News: Kareem Hunt Undergoes Surgery for Season-Long Injury
ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Hunt underwent sports hernia surgery to repair a ruptured adductor. Fowler added that the veteran running back was listed on the injury report with a groin injury for most of the season but played through it.
The veteran running back mentioned he would like to return to Cleveland after the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Hunt is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and could be of service to a contender looking for a reliable RB2.
There might not be a spot for Hunt to be the RB2 behind Chubb as second-year running back Jerome Ford played well (1,132 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns) heading into 2024. However, there’s nothing wrong with having three competent running backs who can all play a different role within the Browns’ offense.
