Browns Get Worrisome Injury News From First Week 3 Practice
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have an excellent opportunity at home against the winless New York Giants in Week 3 to continue building momentum. A convincing victory against the bottom-feeders, followed by two winnable games at Las Vegas and Washington, could help catapult the Browns to the top of the AFC North.
It sounds like, however, that they will need to go on that run without a few of their key starters. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot gave an update on Cleveland's injury report on Wednesday. Star tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and offensive tackle Dawand Jones continue to be sidelined with various injuries and aren't practicing.
According to Cabot, head coach Kevin Stefanski categorized Njoku as "unlikely" to play.
This is a big blow for the Browns who are depleted on the offensive side of the ball. Jordan Akins will likely continue to be the starter in place of Njoku.
The offensive line, however, continues to be the bigger problem. Starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. came into the season with injuries from last year. They have yet to make their season debuts. Dawand Jones, who also underwent surgery in December after tearing his MCL, has been starting at right tackle. Now, he is on the injury report, increasing the level of concern for Deshaun Watson and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Watson already took eight sacks for the season and if Conklin, Wills, and Jones are all out against the Giants, that number will surely increase. James Hudson, who has been struggling at left tackle, will presumably continue to start with Germain Ifedi potentially stepping up at right tackle. Regardless, it will make things a little more difficult for the Browns on Sunday.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are -300 favorites against the Giants despite the injury concerns.
