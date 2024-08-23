Browns Gifted Perfect Free Agency Signing at Position of Need
Teams around the NFL are dealing with injuries as the 2024 regular season nears, including the Cleveland Browns. While several Browns are banged up ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, it's the offensive line that's been one of the most affected positions.
As of Aug. 23, the following Browns blockers are dealing with injuries:
- OT Jack Conklin (knee)
- OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee)
- OT James Hudson III (ankle)
- C Luke Wypler (ankle)
- OG Germain Ifedi (hand)
With just a few weeks before meaningful football begins, it's clear that Cleveland could use some reinforcements. Fortunately, the perfect solution became available earlier this week.
Browns Should Target Veteran OL Dennis Daley
Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that veteran offensive lineman Dennis Daley has been released by the Arizona Cardinals. Given the injuries that are piling up in Cleveland, it'd be wise if general manager Andrew Berry gave the 28-year-old's agent a call.
Daley is a six-year NFL veteran who was drafted 212th overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He has experience playing in a significant role, having started in 37 of his 54 career appearances — including a personal-best 15 starts with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
After playing his first four seasons with the Panthers and Titans, Daley signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Daley only played four games due to an ankle injury. He failed to make the most of his limited opportunities, though, allowing seven total pressures (3 hurries, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits) on 95 passing downs. By the end of the year, Pro Football Focus gave him a 30.9 pass block grade and an overall mark of 38.4.
Although Daley's 2023 performance was hardly impressive, joining a competitive team like the Browns could bring out the best in him. Besides, he'd likely only be a warm body on the roster until the rest of the O-line gets healthier.
If the Browns do wish to target Daley, they may want to act fast. The former South Carolina blocker is already garnering some interest as Boston Globe's Christopher Price is reporting that the New England Patriots are "one of several teams" interested in the veteran's service.
For now, it looks like Cleveland will end the preseason on a high note despite its banged-up frontline. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently listing the Browns as the 1.5-point road favorite ahead of their exhibition showdown with the Seahawks.
