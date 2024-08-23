3 Browns Who Have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
By Randy Gurzi
With two exhibition games behind them, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Their final game will be a late kickoff as they begin at 10:00 pm EST. Sure, the West Coast gets a nice prime-time showdown but those on the East Coast have to stay up late if they want to watch this one.
There will be plenty of fans who tune out due to the time but that doesn't mean this game isn't important. On the contrary, it could help decide the final few spots on the 53-man roster.
Cleveland has become a consistent franchise with most of their starters returning. Still, there will be moves made at the bottom of the roster. These three players, however, should feel safe since they've done enough to lock up a spot.
3. Mohamoud Diabate, LB
Undrafted out of Florida in 2023, Mohamoud Diabate made the team as an outside linebacker. He appeared in 16 games and had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Heading into his second season, there was no guarantee he would be back on the roster. Not only did Cleveland sign Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush in free agency but they also landed Nathaniel Watson in the sixth round of the draft. Watson, who is a product of Mississippi State, is a run-stuffer who has had a solid camp.
Throw in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields II and there's suddenly a lot of competition at the spot. Still, Diabate should be safe. He's capable of playing the pass and rushing the quarterback while also offering a physical presence on special teams.