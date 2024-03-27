Browns GM Gives Exciting Amari Cooper Extension Update
The Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry gives the latest on Amari Cooper's future with the team.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been famously not shy about shelling out large contracts even when the rest of the league and the media don't seem to always agree with them. Some have worked out great (David Njoku and Myles Garrett) while others remain to be seen. General manager Andrew Berry isn't veering off from the path he believes in.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Berry hints at a potential contract extension to star receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper, entering the final year of his contract where he is set to make $20 million, has been the best offensive weapon for Cleveland the past two seasons and Berry seemingly wants to reward him, reportedly after the NFL draft.
"Look, Coop’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. He’s played really well for us the past two years. He’s a strong presence in the locker room. We love him. So players like that, you want to make sure that you can retain as long as possible and we’ll work through all of that at the appropriate times."- GM Andrew Berry on Amari Cooper
Cooper just finished his fifth Pro Bowl season. He has been consistently effective and productive through his ten years in the NFL.
He is also entering 30 before the start of next season.
Therefore, it behooves the Browns to make sure to not overpay Cooper based on his 2023 performance. With the massive Deshaun Watson contract already on the books for the immediate future, Cleveland needs to tread carefully in contract negotiations going forward.
