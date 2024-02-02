Browns Have Massive Hole to Fill After Losing Key Coach
This loss really stings, and creates a new top priority for the Browns' offseason.
This is going to be a huge offseason for the Cleveland Browns — determining whether they take the next step to solidify their status as an AFC contender or whether they take a step back and fall out of the playoff picture.
The latest coaching news is a definite blow to those hopes of contending in 2024.
Cleveland has lost one of the most underrated key cogs on their coaching staff.
Browns News: Bill Callahan Leaves for Titans Job
Offensive line coach Bill Callahan has left the Cleveland Browns to work for his son, Brian Callahan, as the Tennessee Titans' offensive line coach.
You can't blame Callahan for going to work with his son, but this move stings.
Callahan spent the last four seasons as the Browns' o-line coach, developing the line into one of the league's best. He's brought out the best in star players (Joel Bitonio was already great, but made the leap to first-team All-Pro under Callahan) and developed young players at an incredible pace (Dawand Jones did not look like a fifth-round pick last year).
Cleveland already has shockingly long 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year, and this loss is not going to help those odds one bit.
Most of the talent on this line will be back together in 2024, so it's not all bad news. But keeping the group clicking as an elite unit while continuing to develop Jones in the hopes of making him an elite left tackle is going to be crucial for the success of the offense.
Browns fans will be watching very closely as the team searches for a replacement offensive line coach.
