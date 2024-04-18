Browns Host Unexpected Free Agent for Visit Ahead of Draft
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a veteran for a visit prior to next week's NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best teams in the league and have key pieces all over the roster. They were hammered with injuries last year, placing 13 players on IR.
Heading into 2024, the Browns want to make sure they have enough depth all over the roster and they decided to host a free agent before the NFL Draft that takes place next week.
Browns News: Trevon Wesco Was In Cleveland for a Visit
According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns brought in Trevon Wesco for a visit on April 17.
Cleveland has four tight ends on the roster currently with David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and Giovanni Ricci.
Wesco was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He lasted three seasons in New York before he was waived prior to the 2022 season.
Shortly after he was claimed by the Chicago Bears, suiting up in 14 games in 2022. Wesco then signed a one-year deal with the Tennesee Titans for the 2023 season, appearing in 15 games.
In his career, the West Virginia product has reeled in nine receptions for 134 yards. He is known more his blocking which is something that the Browns value. Last season, Cleveland was 12th in the NFL in rushing offense (118.6).
