Browns Immediately Make A Trade After Preseason Loss to Packers
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns officially kickstarted their season with a preseason game against the Packers on Saturday. Green Bay came out as the winners in the 23-10 affair but as preseason games go, it was more about individual performances than the result.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski rested most of the starters and gave an opportunity to players on the fringes of the roster to show what they can do.
It's obviously important not to overreact to preseason games. Still, the Browns immediately made a trade following the game to address a position of need. According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns traded for center Nick Harris and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Browns Bring Back C Nick Harris in Trade With Seahawks
Harris is a familiar face for Browns fans. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Cleveland after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In his rookie season, Harris saw snaps at right guard before eventually becoming Ethan Pocic's backup at center. In 2023, he played 222 snaps at center, starting in 2 games.
At the beginning of the offseason, Harris had signed with the Seahawks. However, before he could appear in a game for them, he was traded back to the Browns.
Harris will presumably take over the same backup duties next season. The Browns' offensive line was hit with significant injuries lately with Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. still recovering. A familiar face like Harris who knows the team and the system could do wonders in easing the transition.
The 25-year-old could be used in different positions along the offensive line until the presumptive starters come back. Whether GM Andrew Berry has more moves up his sleeve remains to be seen.