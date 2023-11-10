Browns Injury Report vs. Ravens is a Total Disaster
Facing the Ravens was already going to be an uphill battle, but winning on Sunday will be even harder for the Browns due to their injury situation.
With only three divisional matchups remaining in 2023, the Cleveland Browns can't afford to lose to the rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. The Ravens currently lead the AFC North with a 7-2 record and catching them will only be more difficult if the Browns fall to 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.
After being embarrassed 28-3 by Baltimore in Week 4, Cleveland can't afford another underwhelming showing. That means all hands must be on deck come this weekend, however, that might be easier said than done given the Browns' grim injury situation.
Trust me when I say that the latest Week 10 injury report is a complete disaster.
Browns Injury Report Week 10
For starters, Browns insider Scott Petrak reports that right tackle Dawand Jones (leg) and wideouts David Bell (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (concussion) have all been ruled out of Sunday's contest.
Jones' injury stings even more given that fellow OT Jedrick Wills was just placed on the injured reserve. The Ravens pace the NFL with 35 sacks through nine weeks, meaning the Browns could struggle without Jones' 70.4 PFF pass-block grade on the frontlines.
Meanwhile, Goodwin and Bell's absence will likely hurt an aerial attack that was already averaging the fourth-fewest passing yards this season.
Unfortunately, things don't get promising from there. Petrak adds that Greg Newsome II (groin) and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) are both questionable to face the Ravens.
On one hand, Newsome has struggled in his third NFL season. He's ProFootballFocus' No. 71-ranked CB out of 114 this season and has allowed a 143.1 passer rating when targeted. On the other hand, the Browns need all the help they can get to silence Lamar Jackson's weapons, so being down a body would be less than ideal.
Meanwhile, Strong hasn't seen much action since Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt took over the backfield. Having said that, he has played at least 50% of special teams snaps in five of the last six games, so it isn't like he's been completely useless.
Plagued by injuries throughout the 2023 NFL season, hopefully, the Browns' situation will improve by Sunday. As it stands, the majority of sportsbooks are projecting the Ravens to win this AFC North showdown by a touchdown or more.
