Browns Interviewing Ohio State Legend for Coaching Job
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker and current grad assistant James Laurinaitis might get the call-up to the NFL.
By Jovan Alford
It’s been an offseason of change for the Cleveland Browns, who have made a ton of hires on the offensive side of the ball, including hiring Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator.
While all the attention has been on the offense, the Browns are also looking to make additions to the defensive side of the ball where they see fit. According to a report from College Football Focus on Twitter/X, Cleveland is reportedly interviewing Ohio State linebackers coach/grad assistant James Laurinaitis.
It’s not clear what the role with Cleveland is as they already have a linebackers coach in Jason Tarver, but this is a huge development for Ohio State. Laurinaitis is a Buckeye legend as he was a three-time All-American and named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2008.
Laurinaitis played eight seasons in the NFL, including several seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams, who drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
The former Ohio State standout never made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl but was a tackling machine, posting 100 or more tackles in seven out of eight seasons.
After his playing career was over, Laurinaitis was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2022 before returning to his alma mater this past season as a graduate assistant coach working with the linebackers.
Considering his résumé, playing experience and local connection, Laurinaitis seems like a great addition for Jim Schwartz's staff in 2024,
