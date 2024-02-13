New Report Emerges on Futures of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry
Cleveland is expected to keep Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry around for the long haul.
The Cleveland Browns are coming off an 11-6 campaign that concluded with a playoff appearance. The Browns were ravaged by season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, and Jedrick Wills.
Most teams wouldn't be able to overcome these significant heath hurdles but Cleveland did. That's a testament to head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Barry.
They built a very competitive and tough team that plays hard week in and week out. Both guys are headed toward new deals sometime during the offseason.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has heard a lot of buzz surrounding the contract extensions.
"Expect contract extensions to occur for Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry sometime this offseason. Both have matching five-year deals that are set to expire after the 2024 season. They performed well this past year to execute a playoff push, and all signs point to them being in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.”
Both Stefanski and Barry were hired by the Browns in January 2020 and received five-year deals. Those contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.
This duo has stabilized the Browns organization. They have gone 37-30 in four years with Stefanski and Barry at the helm. These two men put together a team that finally snapped Cleveland's 18-year playoff drought in 2020.
Two postseason appearances over the last four years is massive for the future of the Dawg Pound. It's very wise for ownership to lock these guys down for the foreseeable future.
More Browns news and rumors: