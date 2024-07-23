Browns Make Last-Minute Addition to Camp Roster With Latest Signing
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns opened training camp on Monday with rookies reporting and veterans coming in on Tuesday.
The Browns are looking to have a good 2024 season after making a playoff push last season and ending up in the Super Wildcard Round against the Houston Texans. However, before the Browns have their first training camp practice, they’ve reportedly made a small roster move to the 90-man roster.
The Browns have signed Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Chim Okorafor, according to Panthers Shadow on Twitter. The young offensive lineman had his contract terminated by the UFL on Monday, which normally signals an NFL signing is on the horizon.
Okorafor has some NFL experience as he spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in rookie minicamp and training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. However, he wasn’t able to stick with the Vikings.
Therefore, the former Benedictine standout took his talents to the UFL for the 2024 season, where he became the starting left tackle for the Panthers’ final three games. Okorafor was initially selected in the ninth round of the 2023 USFL College Draft.
The UFL offensive lineman enters a situation in Cleveland this summer, where he will try to compete for a backup job behind Jedrick Wills Jr. at left tackle. The Browns’ current backup behind Wills Jr is Hakeem Adeniji, who was signed in free agency.
If Okorafor fails to beat out Adeniji for the backup role, he could find his way to Cleveland’s practice squad as he’s picked up some valuable reps in the UFL this year, which should help him in training camp.
