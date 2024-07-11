3 Browns on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
When it comes time for NFL teams to cut down their rosters from 90 players to 53, teams are going to be monitoring the Cleveland Browns like vultures. The Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL, depth on both sides of the ball, and some players who will likely be cut that can actually contribute right away in other NFL cities.
The Browns need to do whatever it takes to get to the best 53 possible over the course of training camp, and there are a handful of players straddling the proverbial roster fence. Which players are potentially on the roster bubble for Cleveland right now, and which players could other teams be looking to scoop up if they're let go?
3 Cleveland Browns Players on the Roster Bubble at 2024 Training Camp
1. Pierre Strong, running back
The Browns acquired Pierre Strong in a trade last year with the New England Patriots, bringing the former South Dakota State star to Cleveland for a shot to provide the team some depth at running back. Unfortunately, even after the injury to Nick Chubb, the Browns weren't able to rely on Strong maybe as much as they thought or hoped.
The former fifth-round pick finished with 338 yards from scrimmage on 68 total touches, and he also contributed 200 kickoff return yards at 25 yards per return. That kickoff return ability could save Strong his roster spot in Cleveland but the Browns have Chubb coming back this season, Jerome Ford is back, and they brought in veterans D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to add depth.
And Hines could take the primary return roles for this team. With his return abilities and athletic traits, Strong should be a coveted player if the Browns decide to let him go.