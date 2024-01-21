Browns Latest Offensive Coordinator Interview is Concerning
The Cleveland Browns have interviewed former Bills OC Ken Dorsey, who was let go earlier this season.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns surprisingly parted with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and other offensive coaches last week despite winning 11 games with four different starting quarterbacks.
The Browns will now try to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, which is difficult, as several teams across the league are looking for head coaches and coordinators.
Cleveland has already interviewed Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson this week, who spent time with the team as an assistant in 2009 and 2010. And now they are interviewing another coordinator/assistant with ties to the organization.
Browns Rumors: Ken Dorsey Linked to OC Job
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Sunday that Cleveland interviewed former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant offensive coordinator role. Jones adds that Dorsey spent three seasons with the Browns and played three games during the 2008 season.
Dorsey spent the last five years with Buffalo as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach and the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator. Dorsey was relieved of his duties in November after losing 24-22 to the Denver Broncos at home. In that particular game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had three turnovers.
The Bills’ offense also struggled to score points, as they only averaged 20.6 points per game between Weeks 6-10. Buffalo replaced Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, who has helped get the Bills’ offense and Allen back on track.
In Dorsey’s two-year stint as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, the Bills were ranked top-10 in scoring offense, rushing, and passing yards.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would love to see the Browns’ offense take a similar leap next season with a healthy Deshaun Watson under center. This season, Cleveland was ranked 10th in scoring offense (23.3 points per game), 12th in rushing (118.6 yards per game), and 19th in passing offense (217.2 yards per game).
Nevertheless, the Browns’ next offensive coordinator hire must be a slam dunk. Cleveland has weapons on offense to be one of the best in the NFL. However, they need Watson to be healthy and play like the quarterback we saw in Houston.
