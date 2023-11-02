Browns' Latest Signing Increases Dawand Jones Injury Concerns
A wave of injuries sweeps the Cleveland Browns' offensive line, triggering an urgent signing of OT Leroy Watson from the 49ers' practice squad. With the health of rookie standout Dawand Jones and others in the air, the Browns are bracing for a rocky Week 9.
The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 loss hurt in more ways than one. Besides the heartbreaking result, Cleveland also saw several key players go down with injuries, including standout rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
Though Jones was able to return to the contest, he didn't practice on Wednesday. Now the Browns have made an OT signing, which only increases the concerns around Jones' health.
Cleveland has added tackle Leroy Watson to its active roster. Watson was signed off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, which shows the Browns were desperate to add some immediate depth on the O-line.
This group is clearly hurting right now with Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle) both ailing. Meanwhile, backup Ty Neshke was the latest member of this unit to be added to the injured reserve list, joining the likes of Jack Conklin, Michael Dunn and Dawson Deaton. That's not even to mention guard Drew Forbes, who's currenly on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Watson at least provides another body who could fill some snaps if needed. He boasts great size at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, rivaling the mammoth Jones. He also primarily played tight end in college before making the switch to the offensive line, which gives him some unqiue insight that could prove valuable to this offense.
Signing the inexperienced O-lineman to the active roster displays some faith in him being able to step up right away. Veteran James Hudson III would likely be called upon if Jones can't start, though, with Watson and possibly practice squad tackle Alex Leatherwood helping shore up the gameday depth.
The health of this unit is one of the biggest storylines to monitor as the Browns prepare for a Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
