Browns’ Latest Signing Spells the End for Disappointing Addition
By Joe Summers
The Browns made a surprise signing on Monday following a disastrous Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, adding former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to the roster.
Cleveland's offense managed only three points in the first half as calls for Deshaun Watson's job have already begun to grow loud. It's obvious the offense needs some juice, so the Browns showed their level of desperation with Toney's acquisition.
Unfortunately for some, that likely spells the end for Elijah Moore's role in the offense should Toney gain meaningful snaps.
Browns Sign Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney
Star TE David Njoku suffered a concerning injury during the loss, and his absence created a roster spot that someone needed to take. Moore is still ahead of the depth chart for now, though it seems Toney might be coming for his job.
The 2021 second-round pick caught just three of six targets for nine yards during a day the entire Browns offense struggled. If Moore can't make it work on this roster, his NFL days may be numbered.
For Toney, he fell out of favor in Kansas City due to injuries and general inconsistency. He was a valuable contributor on the 2022 Super Bowl team but was a healthy scratch in the 2023 playoffs. If Kevin Stefanski can help Toney reach his promise, he'll have a first-round talent for the price of a mere waiver wire addition.
Significant changes obviously need to be made for Cleveland to make a run. Watson is the obvious problem but it sounds like front office feels stuck with him, so we'll continue to see players like Moore become the scapegoat until something clicks.
