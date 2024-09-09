David Njoku Injury Opens the Door for Unlikely Browns Reunion
By Jovan Alford
Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys was a game to forget for the Cleveland Browns as they were dominated on both sides of the ball, losing 33-17.
It was an ugly performance that Browns fans hope isn’t a sign of things to come. In addition to the poor play, the Browns saw star tight end David Njoku exit Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain.
Depending on the severity of the sprain, Njoku could miss some time, which would be a huge loss for a Browns’ offense that was pitiful on Sunday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that Njoku is week-to-week with his injury, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal.
With the Browns subscribing to a wait-and-see approach with Njoku, Cleveland could lean on Jordan Akins as the starter.
Akins was the second-leading receiver for the Browns, which isn’t what you want to see as a Browns fan when you have Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Akins had three receptions (four targets) for 27 yards.
However, the 32-year-old tight end won’t be able to replicate Njoku’s production by himself on the field. Therefore, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry might want to consider making a trade for a former Browns player.
On Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggested the idea of the Browns trading for Harrison Bryant, if Njoku misses multiple weeks.
Bryant signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after spending the last four years with the Browns, who took him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The former Browns tight end only played four snaps in the Raiders’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which isn’t encouraging for his 2024 prospects. Bryant is also stuck behind two talented, young tight ends on the depth chart – Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers.
If Mayer and Bowers live up to their draft rankings and stay healthy, there’s little to no need for Bryant.
Therefore, if I’m the Browns’ front office, I’m looking at trading a sixth or seventh-round pick to get Bryant back in Cleveland to an adequate receiving threat. In his four years with the Browns, he had 89 receptions (128 targets) for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Last season in Cleveland, Bryant started in nine out of 17 games. The 6-foot-5 tight end posted 13 receptions (20 targets) for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Bryant has started in at least nine or more games in three out of four seasons with the Browns.
The Browns likely wish they didn’t have to take this route, but with Njoku’s health up in the air, they must explore every avenue.
