Troubling Video Hints Deshaun Watson is Already Losing Browns Teammates
It wasn't the season opener that the Cleveland Browns and their fans wanted. The Browns were dominated on Sunday as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17.
The biggest disappointment was the offense. They finished with 230 total yards on offense, went 2-of-15 on third downs, and the passing game was basically non-existent.
Cleveland finished with 137 passing yards with 2.7 yards per completion. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was terrible, to be frank. He went 24-of-45 for 169 passing yards with one passing touchdown and two interceptions.
That isn't what you want to see if you're the Browns and a clip circulating doesn't look good for Watson.
Browns News: Joel Bitonio Didn’t Take Help From Deshaun Watson
During the Week 1 loss, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio refused to take help from Watson as he was laying on the ground.
Former Cleveland Brown great Joe Thomas chimed in and said this isn't anything to focus on. Thomas said, "Big old offensive lineman are like turtles; we can't get up unless we roll over and do the "push-up to kneel to stand" routine. Achy backs, big bellies, lots of bracing on our knees and ankles: it's nearly impossible to help us up like that, we just can't bend like the skinny skill guys."
What Thomas said makes a lot of sense. Bitonio weighs 320 pounds, while Watson weighs 223 pounds. It would take a lot for Watson to pull Bitonio up so he decided to decline the help.
This could be a video that is getting overblown but one very evident thing, Watson needs to play better.
Last season when he was sidelined, Joe Flacco stepped in and provided a stable floor at quarterback. The Browns were able to move the ball consistently but it hasn't been the case for Watson.
In 13 games in Cleveland, Watson has only completed 59% of his passes for 2,386 yards with 17 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That isn't good enough, especially for a player who signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal.
If he doesn't turn the corner, he will actually start losing the locker room this fall. And Cleveland can't afford that.
