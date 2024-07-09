Browns Legend Shares Life-Threatening Health Update
Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, who played for the team from 1985-93, has been diagnosed with multiple life-altering health conditions.
Kosar, 60, has cirrhosis of the liver and is in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, according to Cleveland Magazine.
It’s a sad update on a beloved former player, but hope remains.
‘More Than a 90% Chance’ Kosar Will Need a Liver Transplant
Kosar has battled health issues related to his liver for years despite being only 60 years old, but the ill effects have come on stronger over the past year.
He had to be hospitalized for several days in February shortly after traveling to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, when the gravity of his liver failure became unavoidable.
"Upon returning to Northeast Ohio, Kosar continued to be subjected to the volatility of liver disease. Sometimes, it became a day-to-day proposition: one day, fine; the next day, bloated and doubled over. He was in and out of the hospital, receiving blood transfusions and getting fluids drained. At a point in March, Kosar became unrecognizable even to himself, the reservoir of positivity seemingly bone-dry.”"- Cleveland Magazine
According to Dr. Michael Roizen of Cleveland Clinic, the chances of Kosar needing a liver transplant sometime in the near future is north of 90%.
But despite the grim news, there is hope on the horizon.
Kosar’s condition has reportedly improved lately as he’s taken a proactive approach. He’s altered his diet to avoid inflammatory foods and has continued to exercise.
He’s also on a liver transplant list and has remained in remarkably positive spirits despite the odds he faces.
""I strongly believe in the power of positive thinking. For me, it’s not just a slogan. I believe that positive energy can be manifested in our brains, and I love to live in the space of positivity. I want to think about things that are helpful. It sounds like I’m getting on a soap box here, but I visualize good health. It’s not so much that I’m trying to sell it to myself, or that I’m in denial, as it is choosing to be positive. Because everybody’s got something. We’ve all got health issues to some degree, we all have bumps in the road.’’"- Bernie Kosar, Cleveland Magazine
Here’s to hoping that Kosar can be on the mend as soon as possible.
