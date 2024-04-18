Browns Make Late Free-Agent Signing Ahead of Draft
The Cleveland Browns have signed a free agent right before NFL Draft Week.
Though it's only been a month since NFL free agency opened, we're clearly in the later stages of this period with many of the marquee names already off of the board.
Instead, attention has turned to the NFL Draft, which is already next week and provides a chance for contenders like the Cleveland Browns to add young contributors on cheaper contracts.
However, it turns out Cleveland isn't done adding veterans to its roster before being on the clock.
Browns News: Cleveland Gets Offensive Line Help Ahead of the NFL Draft
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the Browns have signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. The veteran helps provide some depth to this unit, especially in the wake of guard Drew Forbes being cut earlier this week.
Ifedi originally entered the league as a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He went on to play for three different teams over seven seasons, recording an impressive 83 starts and 103 total appearences.
Notably, the Texas A&M product didn't suit up at all in 2023. He spent most of the preseason with the Detroit Lions, then latched on with the Buffalo Bills for the regular season. However, Ifedi was made a healthy scratch in every contest before Buffalo waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad in late December.
Ifedi's lack of 2023 reps isn't much of a concern considering his wealth of prior experience. It's no surprise Cleveland is interested in him, as he's played both guard and right tackle throughout his career, giving him serious flexibility to help out wherever there's a hole.
He still may need to earn his roster spot in training camp, especially if the Browns add a young O-lineman or two in the draft, but Ifedi is a nice depth piece for a team that's struggled with injuries in the trenches.
