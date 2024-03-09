Browns Make Splashy Trade For Broncos Star Receiver
The Cleveland Browns made a nice addition to the WR corps for the 2024 season.
The Cleveland Browns had a nice season in 2023 that featured them making the playoffs but they are looking to take the next step in 2024.
That starts on offense and the Browns made a meaningful addition before the free agency starts.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland acquired WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for a 2024 5th and 6th round pick.
Browns News: Jerry Jeudy is Headed to Cleveland
The Browns were looking for a No. 2 WR behind Amari Cooper and Jeudy will definitely fill that void. The Alabama product is a silky smooth route runner with a good feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage.
The 2020 first-round pick can line up in the slot or on the outside with ease and has a knack for picking up extra yards after the catch.
In his four-year career, Jeudy has snagged 211 receptions for 3,053 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. He was never able to truly take off in Denver but a change of scenery may be exactly what he needs.
Cleveland didn't own a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but had multiple picks in the fifth and sixth rounds, so it was an easy decision to part ways with those to bring in a 24-year-old pass-catcher.
