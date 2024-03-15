Browns Make Stunning Addition to Coaching Staff
The Cleveland Browns are adding a shocking presence to their coaching staff for 2024.
The Cleveland Browns may not be making any splashy player acquisitions, but that doesn't mean they won't add big-time coaches for the 2024 campaign.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are hiring former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to be a coach and personnel consultant in 2024.
Vrabel is returning to the state of Ohio. He grew up in Northeast Ohio, went to Ohio State University from 1993-1997, and was the linebackers coach for the school during the 2011 campaign.
The 48-year-old Vrabel was on the market after being fired by the Titans, where he spent six seasons with the organization. During his tenure with the Titans, he went 54-45, including three postseason nods and one AFC Championship Game appearance. He was surprisingly not hired in this coaching cycle but can regroup this year.
The former Titans head coach is known for being an outstanding motivator and gets his guys to play their hardest every week.
Vrabel now joins Kevin Stefanski's staff and will have an opportunity to coach the game from a different lens. The Browns have made the postseason twice under Stefanski's tenure and adding another valuable coach with playoff experience goes a long way.
