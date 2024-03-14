Jerry Jeudy Unveils New Browns Jersey Number
The newest addition to the Cleveland Browns unveils his new look.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have had an active offseason so far. Despite free agency opening on Monday, the biggest move for the Browns came via a trade when they brought in Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for two late-round picks.
Browns fans aren't strangers to big swings in trades, especially for wide receivers. Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore have also come in as splashy trades as general manager Andrew Berry has proven himself to not be shy when it comes to trading future picks for talent upgrades.
Jeudy is coming to Cleveland for a chance to revive his career. He landed in Cleveland earlier on Thursday and he looks thrilled about his new opportunity. He even has a new jersey number.
Browns News: Jerry Jeudy Will Wear #3 in Cleveland
After wearing No. 10 during his four years in Denver, Jeudy decided to switch to No. 3 with the Browns. A new look for a new beginning, after all.
This is a fitting choice as Jeudy had said he styled his game on teammate and fellow Alabama standout Amari Cooper, who wears No. 2 in Cleveland. Jeudy wore #4 during his time with the Crimson Tide.
As part of a dysfunctional offense with inconsistent QB play in Denver, Jeudy has underwhelmed. In four seasons with the Broncos, he registered 3,053 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in four straight losing campaigns.
The Browns hope that not only Jeudy gets his career back on track but also helps Cleveland find that consistent WR2 play opposite of Cooper that they have been waiting for.
