3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Jerry Jeudy Trade
There could be some more changes to the Browns roster on the way
By Randy Gurzi
For the third season in a row, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for a veteran wide receiver.
In 2022, it was Amari Cooper, who they landed in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, it was Elijah Moore, who was picked up from the New York Jets. Now, it's Jerry Jeudy who they acquired from the Denver Broncos for two late-round picks.
His addition will obviously help the Browns in more ways than one. Not only do they feel good about their wide receiver depth but they can now use the 54th pick on another need — such as defensive tackle. But it's not good for all the players on the roster. For example, these three could now be on the chopping block following the Jeudy addition.
3. Michael Woods II
Even if Jerry Jeudy wasn't traded, Michael Woods might have been on thin ice. A sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022, Woods has just 45 yards on five receptions thus far in his career. Despite the low usage, there was some excitement surrounding him.
Woods proved to be a precise route runner from the moment he arrived and showed off an enormous catch radius during his rookie training camp. He then went into 2023 with a lot of promise but suffered a torn Achilles while working out in the offseason.
While out injured, he was suspended for six games due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. That doesn't help him moving forward and now with Jeudy in town, he's buried too deep on the depth chart to make an impact.