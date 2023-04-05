Michael Woods being lost for the year won’t hurt the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns losing Michael Woods for the year isn’t a huge blow.
Cleveland Browns second-year wide receiver Michael Woods went down with an injury this week, feared to be a torn Achilles tendon. Woods was down in Houston, TX with Deshaun Watson and presumably other Browns’ pass-catchers. Something happened while they were training and Woods went down the current thought is that he tore his Achilles.
If this is the case, Woods will likely not only be done for this year but may be done for over a year; if he’s back at all. Rehabbing an Achilles tendon is very hard, and while some people do come back from it, see Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, it’s not always an easy thing to recover from and the chance that an athletic career is ended by such an injury does exist.
This is terrible news for the second-year receiver out of Oklahoma, as the former Sooner was looking at trying to compete for some action at receiver this year. While this is truly sad news for the young man, the team won’t be impacted by his loss too much, if at all.
Michael Woods was a fringe player for the Cleveland Browns this year
Woods’ loss will not be hard to overcome as a team, as he was likely not looking at a lot of time on the field regardless. The team had three clear guys ahead of him anyway in Donovan Peoples-Jones, Amari Cooper, and David Bell, plus they added Marquise Goodwin in free agency and traded to get Elijah Moore.
Then there’s also the angle that the team may still add to the receiver corp in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, a prospect that’s now more likely due to Woods’ injury.
While we can acknowledge that Woods’ contributions were not assumed to be too bountiful in 2023, it’s still unfortunate a young player got hurt, and now has an uncertain future. We hope that Woods bounces back in 2024 and comes back in a big way.