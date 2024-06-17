Browns Make Surprise Gesture to Amari Cooper Following Holdout
The Cleveland Browns have an extremely deep roster. In 2023, they went 11-6 and made the playoffs despite constantly being battered by injuries.
Despite all that, Cleveland pulled through and that makes expectations that much higher in 2024. They just wrapped up mandatory minicamp on June 13 after three days of practice.
Even though they got some nice work in, wide receiver Amari Cooper held out as he looks for a new deal.
Regardless of Cooper being absent, the Browns gave him a nice birthday shoutout on their official X page.
On June 17, Cooper turned 30 years old so the Browns gave him a nice happy birthday message with a picture of him smiling.
Even with Cooper being absent from minicamp, it didn't stop the Browns from giving him a shoutout.
The latest reports revealed that Cleveland doesn't want to want to give Cooper a guaranteed deal longer than one year, which is leading to a stalemate.
Brad Stainbrook of the OBR and 247Sports also stated that money isn't the issue in the contract talks but rather the length of the deal.
Cooper is too good of a player to let out of the building and the Browns need to find a way to keep him around.
In two seasons with the Browns, he had 150 receptions (260 targets) for 2,410 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns, with a team-best 1,250 receiving yards last season.
Cooper is the clear No. 1 option in the aerial attack and the Browns showed him some love on X. Now they need to take that positive energy to the negotiating table and get this problem solved before training camp rolls around next month.
