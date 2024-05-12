Browns Make Surprise QB Addition Ahead of OTAs
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have become a quarterback factory this offseason as they surprisingly signed Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to one-year deals. With Winston and Huntley in the fold plus Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns have one of the better quarterback rooms in the league.
However, the Browns hope they don’t have to use multiple quarterbacks this season as Watson should be healthy.
Nonetheless, Cleveland will have five QBs on the 90-man roster heading into training camp this summer.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Tryout QB from Rookie Minicamp
Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported Sunday that Cleveland signed quarterback Jacob Sirmon, a tryout player at rookie minicamp. Jackson hypothesizes that this signing of Sirmon potentially means Thompson-Robinson isn’t cleared for OTAs, but adds we never really know until we know.
The latest news we heard regarding Thompson-Robinson was last week when he told Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot that there was a turning point in March and things got better after he had another MRI.
“I’d say probably March (there was a turning point),” Thompson-Robinson said. “I got another MRI. And so from there, things looked a lot better. We kind of started ramping it up from there, but I’m just super excited back on Monday.”
The former UCLA quarterback saw his rookie season end due to a hip injury. If you are Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, you likely do not want to rush Thompson-Robinson back until he’s absolutely 100%.
As for Sirmon, he wrapped up the final two years of his collegiate career at Northern Colorado. Last season at Northern Colorado, the 6-foot-3 quarterback completed 59% of his passes for 1,206 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
