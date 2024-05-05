Jameis Winston Already Mentoring Dorian Thompson-Robinson After Signing
The Cleveland Browns certainly raised eyebrows this offseason by signing former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston in free agency.
However, it's since been revealed starter Deshaun Watson will be brought along slowly in his return from shoulder surgery, so Winston's addition as a possible fill-in QB1 suddenly made a lot more sense.
There's another benefit for bringing Winston in given his experience, and it seems like he's already seizing the opportunity to make a big impact on this squad.
Fellow QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot that Winston has already taken him under his wings.
DTR said the former Pro Bowl isn't "gatekeeping" any useful insight on how to succeed at the position in the NFL, which is only helping his development heading into his second year.
""He’s not like gatekeeping or trying to withhold information. He’s letting me know and he’s giving me all the tools I need to be the best quarterback I can be.""- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
It's honestly amazing to hear Thompson-Robinson has people looking out for him following a rookie year that didn't go as planned in any way possible. He went from backup to eventually surprise starter, before a hip injury caused his season to come to a screeching halt.
DTR didn't play as he would hope in his brief stint as starter, either, which caused some questions to pop up regarding his NFL ceiling. The fact Cleveland signed a fourth QB in Tyler Huntley as well this offseason reinforces that Thompson-Robinson is nowhere near safe on this roster.
Yet, Winston's mentorship, along with his rookie year being out of the way, could set Thompson-Robinson up to impress in his second campaign.
The Browns clearly believed in his long-term potential after spending a fifth-round pick on him in 2023, and neither Winston nor Huntley are likely multi-year solutions, so DTR should have an opportunity to climb up the food chain again.
