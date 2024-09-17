Browns Make Surprise RB Move After Kareem Hunt Signs With Chiefs
By Joe Summers
The Browns made a sudden addition to the backfield on Tuesday after Kareem Hunt's surprise Chiefs reunion, signing RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
Freeman was released by the Cowboys in August and has bounced around several teams over the last several years. After Cleveland lost a pair of playmakers in Week 2, including another back in Pierre Strong Jr., it was clear a move needed to be made.
A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Freeman hasn't stuck on any roster for long but has enough experience in a variety of schemes to make him a quality signing.
Browns Sign RB Royce Freeman to Practice Squad
During his seven-year career, Freeman has 1,792 rushing yards on only 3.8 yards per carry. He managed 4.1 yards per tote with the Rams in 2023, indicating he might have some juice left to positively impact an offense.
Freeman showed promise as a receiving threat early in his career by notching 256 yards on 43 catches during his sophomore season with the Broncos, though he's primarily been used as a pure runner since then.
After Strong's injury, the Browns were left with just Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman in the backfield. Nick Chubb is still on injured reserve, and the offense is clearly in need of some juice. Freeman is merely on the practice squad for now, yet it's possible he's called up to the active roster as the third-string back.
Cleveland sits at 1-1, with one disastrous loss to the Cowboys and a mediocre win over the Jaguars. The Browns' defense looked much improved in Week 2, but the coaching staff should be concerned about the offensive performance thus far.
While Freeman isn't a slam-dunk contributor, his signing signals the desperation Cleveland's front office is feeling entering a Week 3 showdown with the lowly Giants.
