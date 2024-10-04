Browns May Be Getting Some Much-Needed Help in Week 5
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have been getting crushed on the injury front through the first month of the 2024 season. However, it appears as if things are beginning to turn around for the Browns, which is great news as they have a pivotal matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns saw veterans David Njoku, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Jack Conklin all back at practice on Friday.
Easterling also reports that Njoku, Willis Jr., and Conklin will be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.
The Browns were excited to see all three players back on the practice field, especially Wills Jr. and Conklin as they’ve been sorely missed. Conklin and Wills Jr. were listed as limited for Thursday’s practice, while Njoku received a DNP.
Wills missed last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 3 against the New York Giants. As for Conklin, he’s been hampered by a hamstring injury to start the season.
The veteran offensive line practiced ahead of the Browns’ Week 3 matchup against the Giants but hasn’t played yet. With Wills Jr. and Conklin being listed as questionable, there’s a good chance we will see them on the field against the Commanders.
Lastly, Njoku has missed the last three games since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. The standout tight end had four receptions (five targets) for 44 yards in the regular season opener.
Without Njoku on the field, the Browns have had to lean on veteran tight end Jordan Akins. In the Browns’ last three games, Akins has posted six receptions (10 targets) for 49 yards.
