Browns May Need to Trade Key Piece to Aid Offensive Line Troubles
By Cem Yolbulan
Similar to the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns began this year dealing with significant injuries to key starters. The offensive line has especially been in shambles with Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin still unavailable. In addition to Luke Wypler and Hakeem Adeniji, elite guard Wyatt Teller was added to the injured reserve list this week.
If you are this depleted on the offensive line, it almost doesn't matter the amount of talent you have in other positions. Deshaun Watson has already been sacked 16 times in three games, more than any other QB in the league. Unless the Browns can protect their signal-caller, they will continue to disappoint, especially on the offensive end.
That is why they may need to make a big in-season deal using their premium trade asset. Amari Cooper, who is rumored to be on the trade block since the offseason, is the perfect trade chip to try to acquire an elite offensive lineman.
This is exactly what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests in his latest piece.
"And as strange as it might sound, the Browns might need to trade a player like the 30-year-old if they're going to get back in the playoff mix in 2024. Their offensive line has been decimated by injuries and suffered another blow when standout guard Wyatt Teller suffered a knee injury on Sunday."- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
The Browns already reportedly tried to trade Cooper for Brandon Aiyuk. The 30-year-old receiver is in the final year of his contract and Cleveland has been playing hardball with the Pro Bowler. Using him to make upgrades elsewhere makes a lot of sense.
The Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos were mentioned as potential suitors. The Browns can either get a starting offensive lineman from these teams or get an early-round pick that they can use to acquire more talent. It behooves the Browns to put some feelers out there considering the status of their trenches.