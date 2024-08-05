Browns Get Even More Good News on D'Onta Foreman at Sunday's Practice
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a serious situation at training camp on Thursday as veteran running back D’Onta Foreman was carted off the field and transported to the hospital for a blow to the head, which caused neck pain.
The veteran running back reportedly had movement in all his extremities, which was a positive sign. The Browns didn’t clarify what Foreman’s injury was but announced he would be released from the hospital in the afternoon and his X-rays and CT scan were negative.
Cleveland isn’t rushing the 28-year-old running back onto the practice field, but it was great to hear that he was in good spirits on Thursday and was at practice on Sunday. According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Foreman watched the Browns’ walkthrough on Sunday morning.
The Browns likely have big plans for Foreman this season, especially with star running back Nick Chubb, not 100 percent ready to return from his knee injury.
Cleveland signed Foreman to a one-year deal in the offseason, along with Nyheim Hines to bolster a Browns’ running back room that fared well last season without Chubb. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt did an excellent job filling the void left by Chubb, but the expectation is the star back will play this season.
However, until that happens, Foreman could be the RB2 behind Ford and the RB3 when Chubb returns. Last season with the Bears, Foreman posted 425 rushing yards and four scores on the ground on 109 carries (nine carries).
But before signing with the Bears in 2023, the veteran running back exploded onto the scene in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers. During that season, Foreman went off for a career-high 914 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The Browns hope that 2022 Foreman will show up this season, but before that, they will also hope he’s healthy after a scary injury.
More Browns news and analysis: