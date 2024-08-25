Browns Need to Pursue Impact Defender Who Just Hit Trade Block
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns officially wrapped up their preseason with a loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Now all eyes have turned towards the final roster decision date on Tuesday and their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Even though the attention is on who will get cut or make the 53-man roster, there may still be transactions ahead of the season opener. Players continue to hit the trade block and the latest name should intrigue the Browns front office.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams granted permission to linebacker Ernest Jones IV to seek a trade. After the sides couldn't agree on a contract extension, Jones IV is now available on the trade market.
NFL News: Rams LB Ernest Jones IV On the Trade Block
This presents an excellent opportunity for Cleveland. Jones has been one of the defensive leaders in Los Angeles over the last three years, consistently producing. He finished last year with 4.5 sacks, 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six QB hits in 15 starts.
The linebacker room in Cleveland is considered among the weaker position groups on the team. The Browns added Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks in free agency but haven't entirely addressed the concerns. Bush only played 27% of all defensive snaps in Seattle last season and Hicks just turned 32. Mohamoud Diabate and rookie Nathaniel Watson are unproven players at this point.
A defender of Jones' caliber would catapult the Browns' defense into another tier. Pairing him with Owusu-Koramoah behind the elite defensive line including Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith will create one of the best defensive units in the league.
Jones will require a new contract after being acquired. The Browns already have JOK a lucrative, long-term deal and may be hesitant to pay big money to another off-ball linebacker. However, if he can be acquired without giving up an early-round pick, it's still worth it to trade for Ernest Jones.