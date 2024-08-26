Browns' O-Line Gets Massive Boost for Week 1 After Latest Injury News
There's excitement in the air now that the 2024 NFL season is less than two weeks ago. The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, and one of the main concerns surrounding the franchise has to deal with the offensive line's health.
After all, a handful of Browns offensive linemen are dealing with injuries at the moment, including tackle Jack Conklin. The veteran blocker has been on the sidelines ever since tearing his MCL and ACL in the 2023 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving time to tell if he'd be healthy enough to face the Cowboys on Sept. 8.
Fortunately, it looks like the 30-year-old blocker might not be on the sidelines for much longer.
Browns Injury News: Jack Conklin to Be Removed From PUP List
NFL insider Ian Rapoport had great news to share with Browns fans to begin the new week. According to Rapoport, Conklin has officially passed his physical, meaning that he's now eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
If Conklin had begun the regular season on the PUP list, he wouldn't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest. In other words, the fact that he's passed his physical and can face the Cowboys in Week 1 is tremendous news.
A former 2016 top-10 draft pick, Conklin began his career with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Browns on a three-year, $42 million contract back in March 2020. He made an immediate impact in his debut Cleveland season, earning 82.5 pass block and 78.7 run block grades on Pro Football Focus while being named All-Pro for the first time.
Unfortunately, health has been an issue for Conklin throughout his career. Not only has the former Michigan State blocker played just 22 games with the Browns over the last three seasons but he's only played a full campaign once since 2018.
Hopefully, Conklin's injury woes are behind him so that he can do his part in protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns will likely live and die by Watson's health this season, so surrounding him with the best protection possible is a must.
If Conklin can stay healthy, Cleveland's odds of opening the year with a win will only increase. For now, the Browns are the 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys in their Week 1 opener on FanDuel Sportsbook.
