Browns Officially Sign Super Bowl Champion to 90-Man Roster
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns hope to take a significant step next season after they made the postseason in 2023 despite suffering from serious injuries to multiple key players. In order to make a deep postseason run in 2024, general manager Andrew Berry had a busy offseason, trading for Jerry Jeudy, signing Jameis Winston, and drafting Mike Hall and Zak Zinter with their first two draft picks.
Even after the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns are not slowing down as they continue to bolster the roster with experienced veterans. Most recently, the team announced the signing of offensive lineman Brian Allen, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams.
Allen was a fourth-round pick in 2018 after four years at Michigan State. After being seldom used as a rookie, he became a full-time starter in his second season with the Rams. Excluding the 2020 campaign when he missed the entire season due to injury, Allen has been the starting center for the Rams until he lost his spot in 2023. He spent last season as a backup to teammate Coleman Shelton before being released this offseason with one more season remaining on his contract.
Having won a Super Bowl in 2021, Allen will now bring his veteran experience to Cleveland. He will likely start the season behind incumbent starter Ethan Pocic but Allen will be a reliable backup whenever his number is called. Despite losing his starter status, Allen continued to be graded favorably by PFF, receiving 80.2, 63.8, and 69.2 overall grades in the last three seasons.
