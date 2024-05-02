3 Browns on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Browns players could be on the trade block after the 2024 NFL Draft?
The dust is still settling from the 2024 NFL Draft, but a general manager's work is never done. There will always be more tinkering throughout the offseason, but resetting after you've addressed the NFL Draft could also lead to trade opportunities. For the Cleveland Browns, there could be some intriguing situations to monitor.
The Browns are deep at a variety of positions. The last thing general manager Andrew Berry wants is to get to the regular season and have to just cut a bunch of good players. You want to maximize the value on your roster both now and into the future.
With that in mind, who are some players that could eventually be on the move now that the draft is in the books?
1. David Bell, WR
The wide receiver position is one of the deepest on the Browns' roster right now, at least on paper. The unfortunate thing is, what trade value does it really have?
Elijah Moore is coming off of a pretty disappointing first season in Cleveland. He might have some trade value, but it would be disappointing trade value and it might be better in the interests of the Browns on the field to see what they can get from him there.
One player who could be traded is David Bell. The ink is probably still drying on Bell's scouting reports from around the league. He's going to likely be the 5th or 6th receiver on this Browns team at best in 2024, and the team just added Jamari Thrash in the 5th round.