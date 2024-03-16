Browns On the Verge of Re-Signing Key Member of Defensive Unit
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a key veteran for another season.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, allowing the fewest yards per game to opponents. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a lot to do with it despite the team dealing with various injuries throughout the season. The veteran assistant coach will have one of his favorites and team leaders back in Cleveland next season to try to make a deep postseason run.
Rodney McLeod, one of the most vocal leaders on the defensive unit, is close to re-signing with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Browns News: Cleveland Close to Re-Signing Key Defensive Leader
The Cleveland Browns, with minimal cap space and no first-round draft picks this offseason, are limited in free agency. They already pulled off a splashy move on the offensive end by trading for Jerry Jeudy. The best they can do the rest of the way is holding onto their key players.
And that is exactly what they did with McLeod.
McLeod signed with the Browns last offseason and was a solid option at safety until he suffered a season-ending biceps injury. He was credited with being a good team leader and a mentor to young players even throughout his absence.
The veteran defender is very familiar with Schwartz's system. He played under the veteran coach in Philadelphia for five seasons, winning a Super Bowl in the meantime. He helped make the transition to Schwartz's scheme easier for the rest of the defensive unit last season.
He will likely see a reduction in his snap count next year but McLeod will continue to be a key figure in Cleveland.
